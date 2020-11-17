Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 17. Today's Birthdays

    17 November 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of November.

    NAMES

    Kazakhstani scientist-archeologist, member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Karl BAIPAKOV was born in 1940 in the town of Talgar in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Leningrad State University (1963). He dedicated his career to research and archeology.

    Akim (head) of the Almalinsk district of Almaty city Bekkali TORGAYEV was born in 1961. Native of Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute in 1984. He took up his recent post in September 2018.

    Deputy akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Ulan ZHAZYLBEK was born in 1962 in Almaty region. He graduated from two universities: the Almaty Architectural and Construction Institute (1984) and the Kunayev University (2009). Prior to taking up his recent post in May 2020, he was the first deputy akim of Pavlodar region.

    Director of the State Archives of Nur-Sultan city Meiram BEKTEMBAYEV was born in 1976 in the city of Karaganda. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region