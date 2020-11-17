Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 17. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of November.

NAMES

photo

Kazakhstani scientist-archeologist, member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Karl BAIPAKOV was born in 1940 in the town of Talgar in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Leningrad State University (1963). He dedicated his career to research and archeology.

photo

Akim (head) of the Almalinsk district of Almaty city Bekkali TORGAYEV was born in 1961. Native of Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute in 1984. He took up his recent post in September 2018.

photo

Deputy akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Ulan ZHAZYLBEK was born in 1962 in Almaty region. He graduated from two universities: the Almaty Architectural and Construction Institute (1984) and the Kunayev University (2009). Prior to taking up his recent post in May 2020, he was the first deputy akim of Pavlodar region.

photo

Director of the State Archives of Nur-Sultan city Meiram BEKTEMBAYEV was born in 1976 in the city of Karaganda. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.
