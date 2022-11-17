Go to the main site
    November 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    17 November 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 17.

    EVENTS

    1993 – The friendship society «Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan» named after Heydar Aliyev is set up.

    2005 – A team of climbers of the Kazakh sports expedition Kazakhstan-Antarctica 2005 made up of Baglan Zhunusov, Ervand Ilinskiy, Victor Ivanov, and Sergei Lavrov ascended the nameless peak of the southernmost and coldest point of the plant.

    2014 – The 100-volume series of Kazakh folklore «Babalar sozi» is issued.

    2017 – The song performed by Dimash Kudaibergen is chosen as a soundtrack for Moonlight Blade videogame during Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

    2017 – The four-time champion of the world Dinara Saduakassova becomes the UN Children’s Fund Goodwill Ambassador in Kazakhstan.

