Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

November 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

17 November 2022, 07:00
November 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events
17 November 2022, 07:00

November 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 17.

EVENTS

1993 – The friendship society «Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan» named after Heydar Aliyev is set up.

2005 – A team of climbers of the Kazakh sports expedition Kazakhstan-Antarctica 2005 made up of Baglan Zhunusov, Ervand Ilinskiy, Victor Ivanov, and Sergei Lavrov ascended the nameless peak of the southernmost and coldest point of the plant.

2014 – The 100-volume series of Kazakh folklore «Babalar sozi» is issued.

2017 – The song performed by Dimash Kudaibergen is chosen as a soundtrack for Moonlight Blade videogame during Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

2017 – The four-time champion of the world Dinara Saduakassova becomes the UN Children’s Fund Goodwill Ambassador in Kazakhstan.


Related news
November 18. Today's Birthdays
November 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 16. Today's Birthdays
Read also
November 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Dimash Kudaibergen to attend TEDxGateaway
Iran Book Week; time to accompany the kindest friend
II Central Asia -China Forum kicks off in Beijing
November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
41st edition of Sharjah International Book Fair kicks off
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News