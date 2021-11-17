November 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 17.

EVENTS

1837 – Issatai Taimanuly and Makhambet Utemisuly lead a rebellion against Zhankust khan on November 17-24. Issatai is killed in the battle near the Aqbulaq River on 12 July 1838. Makhambet Utemisuly (1803-1846) is the Kazakh poet (akyn), one of the leaders of the Kazakh rebellion in western Kazakhstan.

1993 - The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Friendship Society named after Heydar Aliyev is founded. It plays an important role in the development of bilateral Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations and contributes to the strengthening of friendly relations between Astana (now Nur-Sultan) and Baku.

2010 - Kazakhstani choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov is honored with the Socrates Prize for his personal contribution to the development of global culture at the Uygur Theater of musical comedy named after Kuzhamyarov in Almaty city. He becomes the first recipient of the prize in Kazakhstan.

2014 - A 100-volume collection of the Kazakh folklore called ‘Babalar sozi’ is published. Texts in the Chagatai, Arabic, and Latin scripts are featured into the collection. Kazakhstan becomes the only country in the world that has collected the national folklore in the form of the 100-volume collection.

2014 – A collection of poems authored by visually impaired poets is published in Kostanay for the first time.

2016 - 75 annual state scholarships of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation in the sphere of culture are instituted.

2017 - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen's soundtrack ‘The Ocean of Time’ scores in The Original Song in Video Game category at the 2017 Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The song is composed for ‘The Moonlight Blade’ video game.

2017 - Four-time world champion Dinara Saduakassova becomes the Goodwill Ambassador of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan.

2020 – A book by the first Kazakh anthropologist and member of the Kazakh Academy of Science Orazak Ismagulov and prominent anthropologist Ainagul Ismagulova ‘Qazaq khalqy zhane ata tegi’ (The Kazakh people and their origins) is presented in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

2020 – Postal stamps depicting late popular Kazakhstani singer Batyrkhan Shukenov is released in Almaty.



