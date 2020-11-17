November 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 17.

DATES

International Students' Day

The International Students' Day was instituted at the World Students' Congress in 1946 in Prague to commemorate the memory of Czech students-patriots executed by Nazi on 17 November 1939.

1837 – A rebellion against Zhangir-Kerey Khan of Bokey Horde and the Russian rulers of Kazakhstan starts under the leadership of Issatai Taymanuly and Makhambet Utemisuly. They are the Kazakh batyrs (heroes). Issatay leads the movement of Kazakhs indignant at the seizure of all the most fertile lands in the interfluve of the Urals and the Volga by the nobility of the Inner (Bukeyev) Horde, as well as the lands along the Ural River - by the Ural Cossack army. Issatai is killed in the battle near the Aqbulaq River on July 12, 1838.

Makhambet Utemisuly (1803-1846) is the Kazakh poet (akyn). He was a laureate poet at the headquarters of Zhangir-Kerey Khan, one of the leaders of the Kazakh rebellion in Western Kazakhstan.

1993 - The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Friendship Society named after Heydar Aliyev is established. It plays an important role in the development of bilateral Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations and contributes to the strengthening of friendly relations between Nur-Sultan and Baku.

2010 - Kazakhstani choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov is honored with the Socrates prize for his personal contribution to the development of global culture at the Uygur Theater of musical comedy named after Kuzhamyarov in Almaty. He is the first recipient of the prize in Kazakhstan.

2014 - A 100-volume collection of the Kazakh folklore called Babalar sozi is published. Texts in Chagatain, Arabic, and Latin scripts are included into the collection. Kazakhstan is the only country in the world that has collected the national folklore in the form of the 100-volume collection.

2016 - 75 annual state scholarships of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation in the sphere of culture are instituted.

2017 - Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen's soundtrack The Ocean of Time wins in The Original Song in Video Game category at the 2017 Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The song is composed for The Moonlight Blade video game.

2017 - Four-time world champion Dinara Saduakassova becomes the Goodwill Ambassador of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan.



