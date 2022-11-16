November 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the November 16.

NAMES









Ruslan Beketayev (1975) – Minister for Economics and Finance Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Agrarian University, gained his master’s degree from the University of Bristol, Saïd Business School of the University of Oxford

He took up his current post in February 2021.





Akan Abdualiyev (1975) – merited figure of Kazakhstan, music teacher, winner of the Daryn youth prize.

Born in Alma-Ata region, he graduated from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.

Between 2019 and 2021, he was a rector of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts. In 2021 and 2022, he served as the chairman of the Culture Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.





Asker Piriyev (1975) – Deputy General Director of republican newspaper Egemen Kazakhstan, member of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, head of the Turkish ethno-cultural association Akhyska.





Serik Sapiyev (1983) – honored master of sports of Kazakhstan, Val Barker Trophy holder, merited sports worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Abai city, Karaganda region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

In 2017 and 2019, he was the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development. In 2019 and 2021, he acted as the Chairman of the Committee on Sports and Physical Culture Affairs.



