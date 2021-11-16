November 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the November 16.

NAMES

Minister of Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commissionwas born in Shymkent city in 1975. He graduated from the Kazakh State Agrarian University, the University of Bristol and the Said Business School at the University of Oxford. Prior to taking up his recent appointment in February 2021, he was the Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2014 and 2021.

Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory and the Almaty Academy of Economy and Statistics. He served as the rector of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts until being appointed to his current position in June 2021.

Member of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of the Turkish Ethno-Cultural Association Akhyska of Nur-Sultan city and entrepreneurwas born in 1975. He is a graduate of the Turan University and the Kazakh University of Technology and Business. Since 2011 he has been the director of Aluana LLP and Tengri Hotel.

Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Olympic boxing championwas born in 1983 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University. Sapiyev claimed boxing gold at the 2012 London Olympics. After the successful sports career he served as the deputy of Majilis of the 6convocation between 2017-2019. He was the Chairman of the Physical Culture and Sports Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2019 and 2021.