November 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the November 16.

NAMES

Deputy of Majilis of the 6th convocation Vladislav KOSSAREV was born in Kokshetau region in 1937. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 1999 as the deputy of the 2nd convocation. He then joined the Majilis as the deputy of the 5th and 6th convocation in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan BEKETAYEV was born in Shymkent city in 1975. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, the University of Bristol and the Said Business School at the University of Oxford. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2014.

Rector of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts Akan ABDUALIYEV was born in Almaty egion. He is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory and the Almaty Academy of Economy and Statistics. He took up his recent post in August 2019.

Member of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of the Turkish Ethno-Cultural Association Akhyska of Nur-Sultan city and businessman Asker PIRIYEV was born in 1975. He is a graduate of the Turan University and the Kazakh University of Technology and Business.

Olympic champion, boxer and Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik SAPIYEV was born in 1983 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University. Sapiyev claimed gold in boxing at the 2012 London Olympics. After the successful sports career he was the deputy of Majilis and headed the Physical Culture and Sports Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.