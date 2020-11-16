November 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 16.

UNESCO Birthday

The United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture was established November 16, 1945. Its Charter was signed by 37 countries at a conference in London. The new organization was called to promote intellectual and moral solidarity of humankind and prevent new world war.

International Day for Tolerance

The International Day for Tolerance was instituted in 1995 at the 28th meeting of the UNESCO General Assembly when the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance was adopted.

EVENTS

1993 - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded a gold medal of the Economic Development and Marketing Guild of the city of Nuremberg, the Federal Republic of Germany. The medal is presented to the Kazakh leader for outstanding achievements in the development of international economic cooperation and in strengthening mutual understanding among the nations.

2001 – The Joint Statement and the Treaty on Delimitation and Demarcation of the Kazakh-Uzbek State Border is signed.

2005 - The town of Akkol in Akmola region hosts the presentation of the first ground complex for control over the space vehicles. The presentation is organized by JSC Republican Center for Space Communication and Electromagnetic Compatibility.

2009 - The National Library of Kazakhstan holds a memorial procedure of cancellation of the stamp issued to celebrate the 100th jubilee of famous poet, playwright and scholar Abdilda Tazhibayev.

2009 - The Council of Kazakhstani Students is established in Belarus to consolidate the Kazakhstani Students Community in Belarus.

2011 - The Tajik city of Kurgan-Tube - the capital of Khatlon region - holds a ceremony to rename one of the streets as «Kazahon» («Kazakh»), which was historically populated by ethnic Kazakhs.

2015 – The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in the Kingdom of Norway.

2015 – The collection of First President Nursultan Nazarbayev's speeches titled Leadership Perspectives is published in London.

2016 - JSC Kazpost issues stamps devoted to Kazakhstani athletes - winners of the 2016 Rio Olympics - Daniyar Yeleussinov, Dmitry Balandin, Nijat Rakhimov, Guzel Manyurova, Zhazira Zhapparkul, Vassily Levit, Yeldos Smetov and Adilbek Niyazymbetov.

2017 - The Center of Kazakhstan Literature and Science opens doors in Japan as part of the international presentation of Rukhani Janghyru program.