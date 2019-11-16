Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    16 November 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 16.

    UNESCO Birthday

    The United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture was established November 16, 1945. Its Charter was signed by 37 countries at a conference in London. The new organization was called to promote intellectual and moral solidarity of humankind and prevent new world war.

    International Day for Tolerance

    The International Day for Tolerance was established in 1995 at the 28th meeting of the UNESCO General Assembly when the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance was adopted.

    EVENTS

    1993 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded a gold medal of the Economic Development and Marketing Guild of the city of Nuremberg, the Federal Republic of Germany. The medal was presented to the Kazakh leader for outstanding achievements in development of international economic cooperation and in strengthening mutual understanding among the nations.

    2001 - Joint Statement and the Treaty on Delimitation and Demarcation of the Kazakh-Uzbek State Border was signed.

    2005 - The town of Akkol in Akmola region holds a presentation of the first ground complex for control over the space vehicles. The presentation was organized by the JSC Republican Centre for Space Communication and Electromagnetic Compatibility.

    2009 - The National Library of Kazakhstan holds a memorial procedure of cancellation of the stamp issued to celebrate the 100th jubilee of famous poet, playwright and scholar Abdilda Tazhibayev.

    2009 - The Council of Kazakhstani Students was established in Belarus.

    2011 - The Tajik city of Kurgan-Tube - the capital of Khatlon region - holds a ceremony to rename one of the streets as «Kazahon» («Kazakh»), which was historically populated by ethnic Kazakhs.

    2015 - Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan was opened in the Kingdom of Norway.

    2015 - Collection of Kazakh President's speeches was published in London and was titled as Leadership Perspectives.

    2016 - JSC KazPost issues stamps devoted to Kazakhstani athletes - winners of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro - Daniyar Yeleussinov, Dmitry Balandin, Nijat Rakhimov, Guzel Manyurova, Zhazira Zhapparkul, Vassily Levit, Yeldos Smetov and Adilbek Niyazymbetov.

    2017 - The Center of Kazakhstan Literature and Science opens doors in Japan as part of the international presentation of Rukhani Janghyru programme.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies