November 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 16.

UNESCO Birthday

The United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture was established November 16, 1945. Its Charter was signed by 37 countries at a conference in London. The new organization was called to promote intellectual and moral solidarity of humankind and prevent new world war.

International Day for Tolerance

The International Day for Tolerance was established in 1995 at the 28th meeting of the UNESCO General Assembly when the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance was adopted.

EVENTS

1993 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded a gold medal of the Economic Development and Marketing Guild of the city of Nuremberg, the Federal Republic of Germany. The medal was presented to the Kazakh leader for outstanding achievements in development of international economic cooperation and in strengthening mutual understanding among the nations.

2001 - Joint Statement and the Treaty on Delimitation and Demarcation of the Kazakh-Uzbek State Border was signed.

2005 - The town of Akkol in Akmola region holds a presentation of the first ground complex for control over the space vehicles. The presentation was organized by the JSC Republican Centre for Space Communication and Electromagnetic Compatibility.

2009 - The National Library of Kazakhstan holds a memorial procedure of cancellation of the stamp issued to celebrate the 100th jubilee of famous poet, playwright and scholar Abdilda Tazhibayev.

2009 - The Council of Kazakhstani Students was established in Belarus.

2011 - The Tajik city of Kurgan-Tube - the capital of Khatlon region - holds a ceremony to rename one of the streets as «Kazahon» («Kazakh»), which was historically populated by ethnic Kazakhs.

2015 - Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan was opened in the Kingdom of Norway.

2015 - Collection of Kazakh President's speeches was published in London and was titled as Leadership Perspectives.

2016 - JSC KazPost issues stamps devoted to Kazakhstani athletes - winners of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro - Daniyar Yeleussinov, Dmitry Balandin, Nijat Rakhimov, Guzel Manyurova, Zhazira Zhapparkul, Vassily Levit, Yeldos Smetov and Adilbek Niyazymbetov.

2017 - The Center of Kazakhstan Literature and Science opens doors in Japan as part of the international presentation of Rukhani Janghyru programme.