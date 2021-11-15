November 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the November 15.

NAMES

– a Kazakh writer, playwright, one of the founders of Kazakh literature.

Mailin was born in Dombarsk volost, Kustanaisk uyezd, Turgai region.

Between 1916 and 1922 he worked as a teacher in his native village. In the same period, he began publishing his poems, essays, and stories about the equality of women, adverse past, and appeals for unification.

In 1921 he was appointed an inspector of the provincial training department of Dombarsk volost, headed the commission on famine relief, and wrote short plays, songs.

From 1923 to 1925 he was a staff member, editor of Kustanai province’s newspaper Enbekshi Kazakh. In 1926 he joined the Communist Party. Between 1928 and 1932 he was a literary employee, editor of Kazakh tili newspaper. In 1932 and 1934 he headed the department and worked as an editor of Sotsialistik Kazakhstan newspaper. Between 1934 and 1937 he worked for Kazakh adebieti newspaper as an editor.

Mailin authored around 25 plays, librettos, and scripts as well as penned around 15 novels.

– a scholar-teacher, writer, honored worker of science of the Kazakh SSR, PhD, Prof, academician of the Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of the SSSR, winner of the Sh.Ualikhanov State Prize, Hero of the Soviet Union.

Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute. In 1935 and 1937 he served in the Army.

From 1937 to 1937 he worked as a literary employee of Sotsialistik Kazakhstan newspaper, deputy editor of Kazakhstan pioneri newspaper, researcher at the Institute of Language and Literature of the Kazakh branch of the USSR Academy of Science.

In 1946 he completed post-graduate studies at the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

Between 1941 and 1945 he participated in the Great Patriotic war joining the 8th Panfilov Guards Division, 3rd Shock Army, Kalinin Front.

From 1946 to 1951 he was a director, deputy director of the Institute of Literature and Linguistics of the Kazakh SSR Academy of Science. In 1951 and 1963 he was a rector of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute. In the period from 1963 to 1973 he headed the folklore department of the Auezov Institute of Literature and Art of the Kazakh SSR Academy of Science.

– a member of the Council of Senators of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Dzhezkazgansk region, he graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Alma-Ata Higher Party School, Abai Almaty State University.

In 2004 and 2005 he acted as Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan. Between 2005 and 2011 he was Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Parliament, member of the Inter-parliamentary Union.

He took up his recent post in September 2019.

– Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada and Cuba, concurrently.

The Atys city native is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Japanese Language Institute, and London School of Economics and Political Science.

He was appointed to his current post in 2018.

– Head of the Anti-corruption Service of Aktobe region.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, T. Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

He took up his recent post in July 2021.

– Chairman of the International Information Committee of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kazakh National University, completed internship at the Central European University, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

He was appointed to his recent post in October 2020.

– Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Carnegie Mellon University through Bolashak scholarship.

He took up his current post in October 2020.