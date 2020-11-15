November 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the November 15.

NAMES

Kazakh writer, playwright, and one of the founders of the Kazakh literature Beimbet (Bimukhamet) MAILIN was born in 1894 in Turgai region and passed away in 1938. In 1911-1912 he was taught by a local mullah at Arghynbai hajja madrasah, later he attended Galiya madrasah in Ufa, and then worked as a teacher and contributed to several newspapers. In 1938, Mailin was arrested on a charge of anti-revolutionary, bourgeois-nationalist, and counter-revolutionary activity and executed by shooting. In 1957, Beimbet Mailin was fully rehabilitated. He authored 25 theatrical pieces, librettos, screens, and poems.



Teacher, writer, honored scientist of the Kazakh SSR, Doctor of Science (Philology), professor, member of the Academy of pedagogical sciences of USSR, laureate of Shokan Ualikhanov state prize and Science Academy of the Kazakh SSR, and hero of the Soviet Union Malik GABDULLIN was born in 1915 in Akmola region and passed away in 1973. He was a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Teacher's Training Institute. Since the age of 14 he was raised in the family of well-known Kazakhstani writer Sabit Mukanov. In 1935-1937 he served in the army. After the military service, Gabdullin worked at a number of newspapers. During the Great Patriotic War he joined the Kalininskiy front in 1941-1945 and was named the Hero of the Soviet Union for his heroism. After the war he dedicated his life to teaching and research.



Member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Mukhambet KOPEYEV was born in 1949 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnical Institute, the Alma-Ata Higher Party School and the Abai Almaty State University. Mr. Kopeyev first joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 1996. He also was the Minister of Emergency Situations in 2004-2005. Afterwards, he became the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation, member of the Economic Reforms and Regional Development Committee Shaimardan NURUMOV was born in 1950 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Lenin Tashkent State University. He took up the recent post in March 2016.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Canada, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Cuba concurrently









Akylbek KAMALDINOV was born in 1961 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Japanese Language Institute, and London School of Economics and Political Science. Throughout his diplomatic career Mr. Kamaldinov served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Japan in 2007-2016. In 2016-2018 he was the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. He was appointed to his recent post in 2018.

Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan





Nurlan SHABDARBAYEV was born in 1974 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. He took up the recent post in June 2019.

Chairman of the International Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar ABDRAKHMANOV was born in 1979 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh National University. Prior to taking up his recent post in October 2020, he served as the Deputy Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO in Paris.

Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arken UTENOV was born in 1983 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Carnegie Mellon University. Throughout his career he held posts at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was designated to his recent post in October 2020.

