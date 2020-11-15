November 15. Today's Birthdays

Member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliamentwas born in 1949 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnical Institute, the Alma-Ata Higher Party School and the Abai Almaty State University. Mr. Kopeyev first joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 1996. He also was the Minister of Emergency Situations in 2004-2005. Afterwards, he became the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation, member of the Economic Reforms and Regional Development Committeewas born in 1950 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Lenin Tashkent State University. He took up the recent post in March 2016.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Canada, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Cuba concurrently









was born in 1961 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Japanese Language Institute, and London School of Economics and Political Science. Throughout his diplomatic career Mr. Kamaldinov served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Japan in 2007-2016. In 2016-2018 he was the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. He was appointed to his recent post in 2018.

Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan





Chairman of the International Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1979 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh National University. Prior to taking up his recent post in October 2020, he served as the Deputy Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO in Paris.

Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1983 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Carnegie Mellon University. Throughout his career he held posts at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was designated to his recent post in October 2020.