November 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 15.

1991 – The K. Kuanyshpayev Kazakh Music Drama Theatre opens

1993 – Kazakhstan introduces its national currency tenge.

2016 – Kazakhstan issues a commemorative silver coin featuring the Kazakh yeli monument.

2018 – At the UN Security Council Kazakhstan votes for the adoption of the resolution to lift sanctions against Eritrea guided by its commitment to the peace and security in Africa.

2021 – Kazakhstani Zhanna Mamazhaniva becomes a winner at the Marseille - Cassis Classique Internationale 2021 international semi-marathon clocking 1:16:28.

2021 – Kazakh well-known actor Tolepbergen Baisakalov wins the Best Actor Award at the Asian World Film Festival in Los-Angeles for his role in Ogon (Fire) film by Aizhan Kasymbek.



