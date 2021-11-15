November 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 15.

DATES

The National Currency Day in Kazakhstan is marked on November 15 to celebrate the introduction of the Kazakh tenge on this day in 1993.

National Recycle Day (also known as America Recycles Day) is a holiday created by the National Recycling Coalition in 1997. The main goal of the day is to draw people's attention to the issue of recycling.

EVENTS

1991 – The K. Kuanyshpayev Kazakh Music Drama Theatre is opened.

1993 – The Kazakh national currency tenge is introduced.

2013 – The name of head teacher at the M. Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University, honored master of sport Victor Saiko enters the Guinness World Records Book. Victor won 20 gold medals in different disciplines at world, Asian, and European championships, setting new records at two world, European, Asian, and Eurasian championships. He has a total of 55 gold medals, including 21 world championship medals, 18 European championship medals, six Asian championship medals, and five Olympic medals in kettlebells lifting.

2018 – Kazakhstan votes for the adoption of the resolution to remove sanctions against Eritrea guided by its commitment to the peace and security in Africa. Since January 2017 the country has been the chair of the UNSC Sanctions Committee on Somali and Eritrea.