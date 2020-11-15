November 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 15.

DATES

Day of National Currency of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On November 12, 1993, the First President of Kazakhstan signed the Decree «On introduction of the national currency of the Republic of Kazakhstan». The national currency of Kazakhstan called ‘tenge’ was introduced on November 15, 1993.

EVENTS

1991 – The Kuanyshpayev Kazakh Music and Drama Theater is unveiled. Pieces by Gabit Musrepov, Mukhtar Auezov, Chingiz Aitmatov and many other prominent Kazakhstani and international writers are staged at the theater.

1993 – The national currency of the Republic of Kazakhstan – tenge – is introduced. It carries on the tradition of medieval cities of Otrar and Taraz where the coins were minted back in the 13th century.

2013 – Kazakhstani kettlebell lifter Viktor Saiko enters the Guinness Book of Records as the most decorated man in the sports.

2016 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan releases the jubilee silver coin worth 5,000 tenge. It depicts the Kazakh Yeli monument.

2018 – Kazakhstan votes for the adoption of the resolution lifting sanctions on Eritrea in the UN Security Council.

2019 – A memorial to the Kasum Khanate ruler sultan Oraz-Mukhammed (1573-1610) is installed in the Ryazan Oblast in Russia.



