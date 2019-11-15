Go to the main site
    November 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    15 November 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 15.

    EVENTS

    1991 – The Kuanyshpayev Kazakh Music and Drama Theater is unveiled.

    1993 – The national currency of the Republic of Kazakhstan – tenge – is introduced.

    2016 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan releases the jubilee silver coin worth 5,000 tenge. It depicts the Kazakh Yeli monument.

    2018 – Kazakhstan votes for the adoption of the resolution lifting sanctions on Eritrea in the UN Security Council.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan
