November 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 15.

EVENTS

1991 – The Kuanyshpayev Kazakh Music and Drama Theater is unveiled.

1993 – The national currency of the Republic of Kazakhstan – tenge – is introduced.

2016 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan releases the jubilee silver coin worth 5,000 tenge. It depicts the Kazakh Yeli monument.

2018 – Kazakhstan votes for the adoption of the resolution lifting sanctions on Eritrea in the UN Security Council.