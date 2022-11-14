Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 14. Today's Birthdays

November 14. Today's Birthdays
November 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of November.

NAMES

Kuanysh Aitakhanov (1947) is a member of the Council of Senators of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in South Kazakhstan, he graduated from the Dzhambul Veterinarian College , Moscow Veterinarian Academy and Alma-Ata High Party School.

Has been serving since September 2019.




Khalidulla Dauyeshov (1964) is a prosecutor of Atyrau region.

Born in Atyrau region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been working since July 2022.






Alibek Kuantyrov (1983) is the National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Atyrau region is a graduate of the Tomsk State University, University of Michigan.

Has been appointed to the post this January.





Bauyrzhan Omarbekov (1983) is the Vice Minister of National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Auezzov South Kazakhstan State University.

Has been acting since March this year.


News