November 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of November.

NAMES

Kuanysh Aitakhanov (1947) – a member of the Council of Senators of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in South Kazakhstan, he graduated from the Dzhambul Veterinarian College in 1965, the Moscow Veterinarian Academy in 1970, the Alma-Ata High Party School in 1981.

In 2005 he was a Senate Deputy. In 2005 he joined the Standing Committee on economic and regional policy. In 2008 he served as a Secretary of the Committee for agrarian affairs and the entrainment. Between 2014 and 2017 he was a member of the Committee for agrarian affairs, soil use, and rural development.

Khalidulla Dauyeshov (1964) – a prosecutor of Atyrau region.

Born in Atyrau region, he graduated from the law faculty, the Kirov Kazakh State University in 1991.

From 2010 to 2012, he served as a prosecutor of the city of Atyrau. Between 2012 and 2013, he worked as a deputy prosecutor of Zhambyl region. In 2013 and 2016, he was a deputy prosecutor of West Kazakhstan region. Between 2016 and 2019, he worked as a prosecutor of Kyzylorda region.

He took up his recent post in April 2019.

Yerzhan Karabayev (1973) – Chairman of the Appeal Judicial Panel of the Mangistau Regional Criminal Court.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

He was appointed to his current post in October 2016.



