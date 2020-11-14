November 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of November.

Kuanysh Aitakhanov (born in 1947) – a member of the Council of Senators of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan, he graduated from the Dzhambul Veterinarian College in 1965, the Moscow Veterinarian Academy in 1970, the Alma-Ata High Party School to be a political scientist in 1981.

In 2005, he was a Senate Deputy. In 2005, he joined the Standing Committee on economic and regional policy.

In 2008, he served as a Secretary of the Committee for agrarian affairs and the entrainment. Between 2014 and 2017, he was a member of the Committee for agrarian affairs, soil use, and rural development.

Khalidulla Dauyeshov (born in 1964) – a prosecutor of Atyrau region.

Born in Atyrau region, he graduated from the law faculty, the Kirov Kazakh State University in 1991.

From 2010 to 2012, he served as a prosecutor of the city of Atyrau. Between 2012 and 2013, he worked as a deputy prosecutor of Zhambyl region. In 2013 and 2016, he was a deputy prosecutor of West Kazakhstan region. Between 2016 and 2019, he worked as a prosecutor of Kyzylorda region.

He took up his recent post in April 2019.



