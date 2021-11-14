November 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 14.

DATES

World Diabetes Day declared by the UNGA resolution A/RES/61/225 as of December 20, 2006, is held on November 14 each year. The day was first launched in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization (WHO) to coordinate the fight against diabetes around the world.

International Speech Therapist Day is celebrated annually on November 14. The day aims at raise awareness of the existence of the science of speech impairment and the ways of treating them through special training.

EVENTS

1944 –The Georgian SSR starts deportations of Meskhetian Turks to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

2006 – The opening of the new building of the Embassy of the United States in the city of Astana now Nur-Sultan takes place.

2008 – Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) sign an agreement on establishment of the Kazakhstan Caspian Oil Transpiration System in the city of Baku.

2011 – Kazakhstan for the first time hosts the Global Entrepreneurship Week.

2012 – 183 States vote for membership of Kazakhstan in the UN Human Rights Council during the 67th UNGA held in New York.

2013 – The Consumer Rights Protection Agency is set up.

2018 – Then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev declares 2019 the Year of Youth.

2018 – 120 Kazakhstani peacekeepers joined the UN Blue Helmets, serving with the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon. The mission’s objective is to control the Lebanese-Israeli borderline and ensure peace and safety in Lebanon.

2019 – Over 700 artists of the State Academic Philharmonic of Nur-Sultan’s city administration join #Abai175 flash mob devoted to the 175th celebrations of Abai.