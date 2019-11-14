Go to the main site
    November 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 November 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 14.

    World Diabetes Day

    World Diabetes Day is the primary global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus and is held on 14 November each year. Led by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), each World Diabetes Day focuses on a theme related to diabetes; type-2 diabetes is largely preventable and treatable non-communicable disease that is rapidly increasing in numbers worldwide. Type 1 Diabetes is not preventable but can be managed with insulin injections. Topics covered have included diabetes and human rights, diabetes and lifestyle, diabetes and obesity, diabetes in the disadvantaged and the vulnerable, and diabetes in children and adolescents. While the campaigns last the whole year, the day itself marks the birthday of Frederick Banting who, along with Charles Best and John James Rickard Macleod, first conceived the idea which led to the discovery of insulin in 1922.

    EVENTS

    2006 - A new building of the Embassy of the United States of America in Astana opens doors.

    2008 - KazMunaiGas and State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sign the Agreement on the establishment of the Kazakhstan Caspian Transportation System (KCTS) in Baku.

    2011 - The Global Entrepreneurship Week was arranged in Kazakhstan for the first time in the country's history. The movement emerged in the UK in 2006. In November 2010, over 7 million people around the world participated in it.

    2012 - The Republic of Kazakhstan was elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) at the 67th session of the UN General Assembly. 183 countries voted for the candidacy of Kazakhstan.

    2018 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev declares 2019 the Year of Youth.

    2018 - 120 peacekeepers from Kazakhstan join the ranks of the UN Blue Helmets serving as part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon. The main mission is to control the Lebanese-Israeli border and maintain peace and security in Lebanon.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
