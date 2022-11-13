Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 13. Today's Birthdays

    13 November 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of November.

    NAMES

    Bulat Utemuratov (1957) is the President of the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    Born in the city of Atyrau, he graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

    Has been serving since 2007.

    Berik Kamaliyev (1960) is the stateman of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Karaganda State University, the Russian Public Administration Academy under the Russian President.

    Nurgul Mauberlinova (1973) is the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan. Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Saran Teachers’ Training College, Buketov Karaganda State University, and Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economics University.

    She was appointed to her current position in February 2022.

    Yerlan Orazbai (1979) is the Deputy Head of the Department of the Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Tashkent region is a graduate of the Turan Astana University, Kazakh University of Technologies and Business.

    Has been working since December 2019.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    November 15. Today's Birthdays
    November 14. Today's Birthdays
    November 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19