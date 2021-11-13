November 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of November.

– Vice President of the International Tennis Federation.

Born in the city of Atyrau, he graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute, majoring in economics in 1981.

He worked as a President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation in 2007. Between 2006 and 2008, he served as the President’s Chief of staff. In 2008 and 2010, he acted as an external advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.

His took up his current post in October 2019.

– Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

The Karaganda region native graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute in 1982, the Karaganda State University in 1993, the Russian Public Administration Academy under the Russian President, majoring in economics in 2005.

Throughout his career, he served as an advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan between 2004 and 2005. In 2005 and 2006, he acted as the chairman of the Committee on the development of transport infrastructure of the Ministry of Transport and Communication of Kazakhstan. From 2009 and 2010, he served as the Chairman of the Board of Sary Arka Social Entrepreneurial Corporation. Between 2010 and 2011, he acted as the Vice Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Kazakhstan. In 2011, he became the Minister of Transport and Communication of Kazakhstan. Between 2016 and 2019, he worked as a Vice Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2019.

– the head of the internal policy office of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, she graduated from the Saran Pedagogical College in 1992, Buketov Karaganda State University in 2000, and Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economics University in 2006. She acted as a Vice Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan between 2018 and 2019. In 2019 and 2020, she served as a Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

She was appointed to her current position in May 2020.

– Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kazakh President.

Born in Chirchik city, Tashkent region, he graduated from Turan Astana University, Kazakh Technology and Business University.

He took up his recent post in December 2019.