Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    13 November 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 13.

    NAMES

    1970 – Honored with the KazSSR State Award, Kyz Zhibek drama is released.

    1997 – An official opening of the Museum of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan attended by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes place.

    2012 – The Special Economic Zone ‘Taraz Chemical Park’ is set up in Shu district of Zhambyl region.

    2012 – Astana for the first time joins the UN Human Rights Council along with other states, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Ireland, Kenya, the Republic of Korea and more.

    2013 – A memorable stella opens in the city of Taraz dated to the introduction of the national currency in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2015 - Metropolitan Classics publishing house translates the collection of verses by Kazakh poet Mukagali Makatayev and Berdibek Sokpakbayev’s well-known and beloved novel ‘My name is Kozha’ into English.

    2019 – Nur-Sultan city hosts the exhibition titled ‘Tenge – symbol of independence’ featuring the archive materials about the work of the State Saving Office between 1923 and 1937 as well as about the introduction of the national currency.

    2020 – Kazinform International News Agency handed its 2020 Urker Award to its colleagues at Mongolia’s KazNews portal and Russia’s TASS News Agency.

    2020 – The National Museum of Kazakhstan hosts an opening of the Ancient Turkic Civilization Hall, an exposition consisting of three parts.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    November 17. Today's Birthdays
    November 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    November 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    November 12. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19