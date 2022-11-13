November 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

November 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 13.

NAMES

1970 – Honored with the KazSSR State Award, Kyz Zhibek drama is released.

1997 – An official opening of the Museum of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan attended by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes place.

2012 – The Special Economic Zone ‘Taraz Chemical Park’ is set up in Shu district of Zhambyl region.

2012 – Astana for the first time joins the UN Human Rights Council along with other states, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Ireland, Kenya, the Republic of Korea and more.

2013 – A memorable stella opens in the city of Taraz dated to the introduction of the national currency in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2015 - Metropolitan Classics publishing house translates the collection of verses by Kazakh poet Mukagali Makatayev and Berdibek Sokpakbayev’s well-known and beloved novel ‘My name is Kozha’ into English.

2019 – Nur-Sultan city hosts the exhibition titled ‘Tenge – symbol of independence’ featuring the archive materials about the work of the State Saving Office between 1923 and 1937 as well as about the introduction of the national currency.

2020 – Kazinform International News Agency handed its 2020 Urker Award to its colleagues at Mongolia’s KazNews portal and Russia’s TASS News Agency.

2020 – The National Museum of Kazakhstan hosts an opening of the Ancient Turkic Civilization Hall, an exposition consisting of three parts.