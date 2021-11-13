November 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 13.

EVENTS

1970 – Honored with the KazSSR State Award, Kyz Zhibek drama is released. In 1972, the drama is awarded the diploma and prize for the best artwork at the All-Union Film Festival in Tbilisi.

1997 – The official opening ceremony of the Museum of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan attended by First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev takes place. Elbasy leaves a note in the distinguished visitors' book.

2012 – The Special Economic Zone ‘Chemical Park Taraz’ is set up in Shu district of Zhambyl region. Its total area is 505 ha.

2012 – Astana (now Nur-Sultan) for the first time joins the UN Human Rights Council alongside other states, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Ireland, Kenya, the Republic of Korea and more.

2013 – A memorable stella is unveiled in the city of Taraz dated to the introduction of the national currency in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2015 - Metropolitan Classics publishing house translates the collection of verses by Kazakh poet Mukagali Makatayev and Berdibek Sokpakbayev’s well-known and beloved novel ‘My name is Kozha’ into English.

2017 – A monument to military leader and akyn Ketbuge is unveiled in the city of Zhezkazgan.

2019 – Nur-Sultan city hosts the exhibition titled ‘Tenge – symbol of independence’ showcasing the archive materials about the work of the State Saving Office in the period between 1923 and 1937 as well as about the introduction of the national currency.

2020 – Kazinform International News Agency handed its 2020 Urker Award to its colleagues at Mongolia’s KazNews portal and Russia’s TASS News Agency.



