November 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 13.

World Kindness Day

World Kindness Day is an international holiday that was formed in 1998, to promote kindness throughout the world and is observed annually on November 13 as part of the World Kindness Movement. It is observed in many countries including the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and the U.A.E. World Kindness Day presents us with the opportunity to reflect upon one of the most important and unifying human principles. On a day devoted to the positive potential of both large and small acts of kindness, try to promote and diffuse this crucial quality that brings people of every kind together.

1997 - The Museum of the National Bank of Kazakhstan opens its doors. It was President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who was first to visit the museum.

2012 - Taraz Chemical Park Special Economic Zone was created in Shu district of Zhambyl region.

2015 - Metropolitan Classics, a publishing house in New York, translates into English and publishes poems by Mukaghali Makatayev, an eminent Kazakh poet, and the famous story «My Name Is Kozha» by Berdibek Soqpaqbayev.