November 12. Today's Birthdays

12 November 2022, 08:00

12 November 2022, 08:00

November 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of November.

NAMES

(1905-1981) is the composer, professor, and one of the founders of the Kazakh professional musical art.

Born in Rostov-on-the-Don, Russia, is a graduate of the Leningrad Conservatoire.

He composed many well-known operas, symphonies and other musical pieces.

(1958) is the rector of the Aldamzhar Kostanay Social and Technical University. Born in 1958 in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Throughout his professional career he worked for many higher educational institutions.

Has been serving since 1999.

(1960) is the popular actor, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, and member of the Union of Theater Workers.

Born in 1960 in Taldy-Kurgan region is a graduate of the Alma-Ata State Theater and Arts Institute.

Starting from 1992 until 2006, he was as an actor at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater.