November 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of November.

NAMES

Composer, professor, and one of the founders of the Kazakh professional musical artwas born in Rostov-on-the-Don, Russia. He was a graduate of the Leningrad Conservatory. In 1933 he arrived in Almaty city to teach folk music at the Music and Drama College. Between 1934 and 1938 he was a musical director at the Kazakh Music Theater. From 1944 to 1970, he worked at the Kurmangazy Conservatory. In 1939, he became the Chairman of the Kazakhstan Composers Union. In 1956, he joined the Board of the Union of Composers of the USSR as its member. He composed many well-known operas, symphonies and other musical pieces.

Rector of the Kostanay Social and Technical Universitywas born in 1958 in Kostanay region. He graduated from the Karaganda State University. Throughout his professional career he worked for many higher educational institutions. He was appointed to his recent position in 1999.

Popular actor, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, and member of the Union of Theater Workerswas born in 1960 in Taldy-Korgansk region. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata State Theater and Arts Institute. His acting career began at the Musrepov Kazakh State Theater for Children and Young People in 1982. Starting from 1992 and through 2006, he was as an actor at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater.

Deputy editor-in-chief of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaperwas born in 1965 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan). He graduated from the Gorky Ural State University. He worked as a journalist in Kazakhstani mass media for many years. He took up his current position in June 2009.