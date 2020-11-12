Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 12. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of November.

photo

Yevgeny Brusilovsky (1905-1981) – a composer, professor, one of the founders of Kazakh professional musical art.

Born in Rostov-on-the-Don, he graduated from the Leningrad Conservatory.

His career began back in 1933 in Almaty city. Between 1933 and 1934, he taught folk music at the Music and Drama College. In 1934 and 1938, he worked as a musical director at the Kazakh Music Theatre. From 1944 to 1970, he acted as a department head at the Kurmangazy Conservatory. In 1939, he joined the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan as the Chairman. In 1956, he became a board member of the Union of Composers of the USSR.

He penned 9 operas, 9 symphonies, and over 500 songs and romances,

photo

Kadyrgali Dzhamanbalin (born in 1958) – a rector of the Aldamzhar Kostanay Social and Technical University. Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Karaganda State University to be a teacher of physical culture in 1982.

He was appointed to his current position in 1999.

Throughout his professional life, he published over 87 scientific papers in the leading scientific magazines of the near and far abroad, authored 4 monographs, attended 37 international scientific and practical conferences, including in Germany, Japan, Austria, USA, France, Italy and so on.

photo

Bolat Abdilmanov (born in 1960) – an actor, merited artist of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Theatre Workers.

Born in Taldy-Korgansk region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata State Theatre and Arts Institute, in 1982.

His career began as an actor at the Musrepov Kazakh State Theatre for Children and Young People in 1982. Between 1992 and 2006, he worked as an actor at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater.

He performed in several plays and starred in a number of films.

photo

Sergey Nesterenko (born in 1965) – a deputy editor-in-chief at Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.

Born in the city of Tselinograd, he graduated from the Gorky Ural State University, majoring in journalism in 1989.

He took up his recent position in June 2009.


