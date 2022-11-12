Go to the main site
    November 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    12 November 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 12.

    EVENTS

    1959 – The Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan is established.

    1993 –The Kazakh President decrees introducing the national currency.

    1997 – Kazakhstan signs The Law on Diplomatic Service.

    2005 – Kazakhstan joins the international air services transit agreement.

    2010 – China’s Guangzhou hosts the ceremony of handing over the flag of the Asian Games to the members of the Organizing Committee of the Astana-Almaty 2011 Winter Asian Games.

    2013 – TÜRKSOY’s 1st International Forum on Museums themed The Cultural heritage of the Turkic world and museums attended by the members of the International Organization of Turkic Culture as well as by Tajikistan, Mongolia, and Russia kicks off in the city of Bursa at the Ördekli Hamam cultural center.

    2015 – The Kazakh Embassy in Mongolia and the Mongolia’s Academy of Sciences present the Abai’s Book of Words in the Mongolian language dated to the poet’s 175th anniversary.

    2018 – Kazakhstan’s film Aika starring actress Samal Yesslyamova of Kazakhstan wins top honors at the 28th Cottbus Film Festival in Germany.

    2019 – Kazakhstan issues a postage stamp dated to the 150th anniversary of the India’s political and public figure Mahatma Gandhi.

    2021– Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and PM of Hungary take part in a solemn opening ceremony of a new office of the secretariat of the Council of Cooperation of the Turkic-Speaking Countries.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
