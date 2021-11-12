November 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 12.

DATES

World Pneumonia Day marked on November 12 calls for concrete action from governments and others in the fight against pneumonia.

EVENTS

1959 – The Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan is set up.

1993 – The order No.1399 introducing the national currency of Kazakhstan is issued. The KZT to USD rate was 4.75 at the time.

1997 – The diplomatic service act is signed in Kazakhstan.

2005 – Kazakhstan joins the international air services transit agreement.

2010 – China’s Guangzhou hosts the ceremony of handing over the flag of the Asian Games to the members of the Organizing Committee of the Astana-Almaty

2011 Asian Winter Games. 2013 – TÜRKSOY’s 1st International Forum on Museums dubbed Cultural heritage of the Turkic world and museums attended by the members of the International Organization of Turkic Culture as well as by Tajikistan, Mongolia, and Russia kicks off in the city of Bursa at the Ördekli Hamam cultural center.

2015 – The Kazakh Embassy in Mongolia and the Mongolian Academy present Abai’s Book of Words in the Mongolian labguage as part of the cerebrations of the poet’s 175th anniversary.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s film Aika starring actress Samal Yesslyamova wins grand prix at the 28th Cottbus Film Festival in Germany.

2020 – Tribute is paid to the memory of famed scholar Al-Farabi in Ankara, Turkey. The memorial plaque with Al-Farabi’s resume prepared by TÜRKSOY and installed at the entrance to the conference hall named after Al-Farabi was unveiled.



