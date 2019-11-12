November 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 12.

World Pneumonia Day

World Pneumonia Day was established in 2009 thanks to the Global Coalition against Child Pneumonia. The Coalition strives to attract governments', healthcare experts' and potential donors' attention to the problem of pneumonia, its spread among children.

EVENTS

1993 - National currency of Kazakhstan - Tenge - was introduced by the Presidential Decree No1399.

1997 - Law on Diplomatic Service was signed.

2010 - The flag of the Asian Winter Games was handed over to Kazakhstan in Guangzhou. 2013 - The First International TURKSOY Forum was opened in Turkey's Bursa city.

2015 - Graduate of Nazarbayev University Dana Akylbekova was named the best young scholar and winner of 7.5 million tenge at the International Innovation Forum «Kazakhstan- New Global Innovation Hub». Dana Akylbekova introduced a new method of injecting insulin for the people suffering from diabetes.

2017 - A statue of famous Kazakh hero and commander Yesset Batyr was unveiled in Bestamak village of Aktobe region. 2018 – The Russia-Kazakhstan drama follows a Kyrgyz woman who abandons her newborn at a hospital and moves to Moscow to make money to repay a debt. The film was in competition for the Palme D'Or at Cannes the previous year and won best actress there for Samal Yeslyamova of Kazakhstan.