11 November 2022, 08:00

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of November.

(1943) is the rector of the Abylai Khan Kazakh State University of International Relations and World Languages.

Born in 1943 in Almaty region is a graduate of the Almaty Teachers’ Training Institute of Foreign Languages.

Authored over science papers, including thee monographs.

(1963) is the deputy head of the joint headquarters of the CSTO.

Born in Chimkent region is the graduate of the Gagarin Air Force Academy.

Has been serving since November 2020.

(1963) is the deputy Governor of Almaty region.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Almaty architecture and engineering institute, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

Has been working since September 2022.

(1974) is the state inspector of the state control department of the Presidential Administration.

He was born in 1974 in Kyzylorda city.

He took up his recent post in April 2022.

(1983) is the Deputy Chairman of the Board at the Nazarbayev Centre for the development of interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue.

Born in Taraz is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University, the University of Dundee.

Has been appointed in November 2021.