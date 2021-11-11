November 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of November.

NAMES

– rector of the Kazakh Ablai khan State University of International Relations and World Languages.

The Almaty region native graduated from the Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, postgraduate studies at the same university.

She penned around 50 scientific works, including three monographs.













– a prominent statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

The Kostanay city native graduated from the Novosibirsk Institute of Soviet Cooperate Trade, majoring in accountancy and economics in 1971, the Alma-Ata High Party School to be a political scientist in 1980.

Between 2004 and 2007, he served as a Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 3rd convocation, Chairman of the Majilis.

In 2007 and 2011, he was the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 4th convocation.

From 2012 to 2013, he was the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 5th convocation

– Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Born in Chimkentsk region he graduated from the Kacha Higher Military Aviation twice Red Banner order of Lenin School of Pilots, Gagarin Air Force Academy, Higher Academic Courses at the General Staff of the Air Forces of the Russian Federation.

He was appointed to his current post in November 2020.





- Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region.

Born in Kzyl-Orda city, he is a graduate of the Kyzylorda Polytechnic Institute majoring in economics and management in 1996.

He took up his recent post in July 2019.













– Deputy Prosecutor of Kostanay city.

Born in Kustanaisk region, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Dulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economics University, got his master’s degree from the Uralsk State Law University.

He took up his recent post in April 2019.