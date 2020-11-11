Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 11. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 November 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of November.

Salima Kunanbayeva (born in 1943) – rector of the Kazakh Ablai khan State University of International Relations and World Languages.

Born in Almaty region, she graduated from the Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages as well as completed the postgraduate course at the same university.

She authored 50 scientific works, including three monographs.

Ural Mukhamedzhanov (1948-2013) – a prominent statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

The Kostanay city native graduated from the Novosibirsk Institute of Soviet Cooperate Trade, majoring in accountancy and economics in 1971, the Alma-Ata High Party School to be a political scientist in 1980.

Between 2004 and 2007, he served as a Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 3rd convocation, Chairman of the Majilis. In 2007 and 2011, he was the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of the 4th convocation. From 2012 to 2013, he was the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of the 5th convocation

Bakhyt Zhakhanov (born in 1974) - Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region.

Born in Kzyl-Orda city, he is a graduate of the Kyzylorda Polytechnic Institute majoring in economics and management in 1996.

He took up his recent position in July 2019.


