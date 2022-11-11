Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

11 November 2022, 07:00
11 November 2022, 07:00

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 11.

DATES

Energy Saving Day in Kazakhstan has been marked since 2019 to attract attention of the authorities and public to the importance of rational use of energy resources and development of renewable energy sources.

World Energy Saving Day was established in April 2008 at the conference of SPARE (School Project for Application for Resourses and Energy) coordinators. The goal of the day is to attract people’s attention to the rational use of resources and development of renewable energy sources.

EVENTS

1996– The Suleimenov Institute for Oriental Studies is founded on the ground of the Sadvakassov Institute of Uighur Studies and the Suleimenov Center for Oriental Studies.

2006– Mashkhur Zhussip Kopeyev Mausoleum opens in Bayanauyl district of Pavlodar region. Mashkhur Zhussip Kopeyev was a Kazakh poet, thinker, historian, ethnographer, orientalist and collector of the pieces of oral folk art of the Kazakh people.

2014– A four-episode feature film ‘Kassym’, about Kazakh hero Kassym Kaissenov, produced jointly by Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine receives international award.

2015– Kazakhstan wraps up shooting of a 10-episode film «550th Years of the Kazakh Khanate» in Kazakh, Russian and English languages.

2015– The first meeting of the Astana Club devoted to the discussion of the key issues of the Eurasian region opens in the Kazakh capital. More than 50 world experts in economy, policy, international relations from the U.S., Russia, European Union, Turkiye, Iran and other countries participated in the event.

2019– «The Great Steppe: History and Culture» exhibition is organized at the Epigraphic Museum of Athens in Greece under the international project «Procession of the Golden Man through the Museums of the World.» The goal of the exhibition is introduce rich historical and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan to foreign audience.


