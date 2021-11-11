Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 November 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 11.

EVENTS

1996 – The Suleimenov Institute for Oriental Studies is founded on the basis of the Sadvakasov Institute of Uighur Studies and the Suleimenov Center for Oriental Studies.

2006 – The mausoleum to the Kazakh poet, thinker, historian, ethnographer, orientalist and collector of the folklore works of the Kazakh people Zhusip Kopeyev is unveiled in Baiyanaulsk district of Pavlodar region.

2011 - Almaty city welcomes the opening ceremony of the monumental and sculptural composition ‘Qazaqstan’ at the First Kazakh President Park.

2014 – A 4-episode feature film about the Kazakh hero Kassym Kaisenov made by Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine receives the international award.

2015 – Work on ‘Kazakh Khanate – 550 years’ documentary in Kazakh, Russian, and English is wrapped up.

2015 – The first session of the Astana Club focusing on the key issues of the development of the Eurasian region is held in the Kazakh capital.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s stand ‘Travel to Kazakhstan’ is unveiled in the Greek city of Thessaloniki as part of the tourist exhibition Philoxenia.

2019 – The Great Steppe: History and Culture exhibition is organized at the Epigraphic Museum of Athens in Greece as part of the international exhibition project ‘Precession of the Golden Man through World Museums’. The goal of the exhibition is to familiarize the global community with Kazakhstan’s rich historical and cultural heritage.


