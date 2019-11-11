November 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 11.

EVENTS

2006 – A mausoleum of Kazakh poet, thinker and historian Mashkhur Zhussip Kopeyev (1858-1931) is unveiled in Pavlodar region.

2010 – The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan issues silver and gold coins dated to the VII Winter Asian Games held in the country.

2014 – A four-episode film about Kazakh hero Kassym Kaisenov jointly produced by Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine is honored at an international film festival.

2015 – The first session of the Astana Club dedicated to discussions of the key issues of development of the Eurasian region kicks off in Astana.