Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    November 10. Today's Birthdays

    10 November 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of November.

    NAMES

    Madina Dzharbusynova(1954) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors, 2nd class.

    Born in the city of Almaty, she graduated from the Alma-Ata Teacher’s Training Institute of Foreign Languages, the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Kunayev University

    Maira Aisina (1956) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kokshetau region is a graduate of the Karaganda State University, the Almaty Institute of Political Sciences and Management, the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

    Shyryn Kurmanbayeva (1958) is the rector of the Kazakhstan Innovations University of Law and Humanities.

    Born in Semipalatinsk is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, the Kazakh Law Academy.

    She has been holding his recent position since January 2009.

    Asset Turysov (1987) is the Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

    Born in the city of Moscow is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the National Economy University.

    Has been appointed to the post last January.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    November 17. Today's Birthdays
    November 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    November 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    November 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays