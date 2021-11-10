November 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of November.

NAMES

OSCE Special Representative to combat human traffickingwas born in 1954 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Kunayev University. Throughout her professional career, she was the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the UN, Kazakh Ambassador to Cuba, Chairwoman of the UNGA, and Ambassador at Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, among others. She was appointed to her current post in June 2014.

Kazakhstani stateswoman and public figurewasborn in 1956 in Kokshetau region. She graduated from the Karaganda State University, the Almaty Institute of Political Science and Management, and the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University. She worked as a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 4th convocation, of the 5th convocation, and of the 6convocation.

Rector of the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law Innovative Universitywas born in 1958 in Semipalatinsk city. She is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Kazakh Law Academy. Prior to taking up her recent post in February 2009, she was the President of the Auezov Semipalatinsk University.

Deputy Prosecutor of Zhambyl regionwas born in 1984 in Shymkent city. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Zhangir khan West Kazakhstan Agricultural and Technical University and the Lomonosov Moscow State University. He was appointed to the recent post in April 2019.

Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1987 in Moscow, Russia. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and the Narkhoz University. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2021, he served as the Chairman of the Board of «National Information Technologies» JSC.