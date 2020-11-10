November 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of November.

Madina Dzharbusynova (born in 1954) – the OSCE Special Representative to combat human trafficking.

Born in the city of Almaty, she graduated from the Alma-Ata Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages to be a teacher of the English language in 1975, the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be a diplomat in 1998, and the Kunayev University in 2007.

Her professional career includes positions such as the vice-minister of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan, permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the UN, Kazakh Ambassador to Cuba, Chairwoman of the UNGA, and Ambassador at Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, among others.

Her latest appointment took place in June 2014.

Maira Aisina (born in 1956) – the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee on economic reforms and regional development.

Born in Kokshetau region, she graduated from the Kataganda State University to be a math teacher, the Almaty Institute of Politology and Management to be a political scientist, the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University to be a lawyer.

She served as a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 4th convocation between 2007 and 2011; a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 5th convocation, secretary of the Committee on social and cultural development of the Majilis in 2012 and 2016.

She took up her current post in September 2016.

Asset Turysov (born in 1987) – the Chairman of the Board at National Information Technologies.

Born in the city of Moscow, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, majoring in mathematical and computer modeling, the Narkhoz University, majoring in economics.

He has been holding his recent position since January 2018.



