NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 10.

EVENTS

1940 – The Kazakh alphabet based on the Cyrillic script is introduced. The alphabet developed by Amanzholov consists of 42 letters, including nine letters specific to the Kazakh language.

2003 – The Kazakhstan Fund of Guaranteed Mortgage Loans is founded to raise availability to mortgage programs.

2004 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the decree on the State Program to establish the e-Government in Kazakhstan for 2005-2007.

2005 – KazPost issues a series of postage stamps.

2011 – The Kazakhstan-India Parliamentary Friendship Group is founded in India bringing together well-knowns parliamentarians of India.

2014 – The Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft capsule lands 82km away from Arkalyk at 06:58 a.m. Moscow time with the ISS international crew on board.

2018 – The D10 WORLD exhibition honoring the late Olympic bronze medalist, Denis Ten, is inaugurated at The Mega Silk Way shopping center in the capital of Kazakhstan.

2020 – The International Turkic Academy holds the international online conference «Hungarian turkology», devoted to the 130th birth anniversary of great scholar, prominent orientalist, Turkologist Gyula Németh.