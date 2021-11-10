November 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of November. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on November 10.

DATES

The World Youth Day is marked on November 10. The World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) was founded on this day at the World Youth Conference that took place in London Between October 29 to November 10.

The International Accountants Day falls on November 10. The day was established to mark the anniversary of the first book written by Venetian mathematician Luca Bartolomeo de Pacioli in 1494 that included an in-depth look at bookkeeping practices.

World Science Day for Peace and Development is marked on November 10 each year that highlights the important role that science has in society as well as the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues.

Remembrance Day for Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is held annually on November 10 in Turkey. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was the first President of the Republic of Turkey, founder of modern Turkey.

EVENTS

1921 – The Kazakh Central Executive Committee issues the decree to fight cattle-rustling.

1940 – The Kazakh alphabet based on Russian graphics is introduced. The alphabet includes 42 letters: 33 Russian letters and nine letters specific to the Kazakh language.

2003 – The Kazakhstan Fund of Guaranteed Mortgage Loans is established.

2004 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the decree on the State Program to form e-Government in Kazakhstan for 2005/07.

2011 – Then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is given the medal for his role in the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the event.

2011 – The Kazakhstan-India Parliamentary Friendship Group is set up in India.

2013 – The city of Ust-Kamenogorsk witnesses the beginning of the construction of the integrated automobile factory built through a PPP between Kazakhstan and Russia.

2014 – The capsule of the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft lands 82km away from the city of Arkalyk at 06:58 am Moscow time with the international crew from the ISS, carrying a space generation of flies bred as part of studies of the impact of zero gravity on the development of multicellular higher order organisms.

2018 – The Mega Silk Way shopping center in the capital of Kazakhstan holds the D10 WORLD exhibition in honor of the late Olympic bronze medalist Denis Ten.

2020 – The International Turkic Academy holds the international online conference «Hungarian turkology» devoted to the 130th birth anniversary of great scholar, prominent orientalist, turkologist Gyula Németh.

2020 – The film Ozgeris by Arman Baimuratov is listed among the best films for the Best Short Fiction among the foreign films from the SCO countries at the Asia Microfilm Art Festival in China.