    November 1. Today's Birthdays

    1 November 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of November.

    NAMES

    Murat Baimakhanov (1993) is the academician of the National Academy of Kazakhstan, Academy of Natural Sciences of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Ualikhanov Prize.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Moscow State University.

    Authored over 300 scientific papers, including 20 monographs.



    Bazarbai Zhumaniyazov (1936-2015) is the Kazakh composer, merited worker of art of Kazakhstan, people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

    Born in West Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Almaty Conservatoire (today’s Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire).




    Gabit Baizhanov (1963) is the deputy chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan – director of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

    Has been serving since October 2019.


