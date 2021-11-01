Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
November 1. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 November 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of November.

NAMES

photo

Murat Baimakhanov (1993) is the academician of the National Academy of Kazakhstan, Academy of Natural Sciences of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Ualikhanov Prize.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Moscow State University.

Authored over 300 scientific papers, including 20 monographs.



photo

Bazarbai Zhumaniyazov (1936-2015) is the Kazakh composer, merited worker of art of Kazakhstan, people’s artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Almaty Conservatoire (today’s Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire).




photo

Gabit Baizhanov (1963) is the deputy chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan – director of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Has been serving since October 2019.


